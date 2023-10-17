Who is Tony Colombo, the neo-melodic singer arrested

There is also the neo-melodic singer Tony Colombo among the 27 people arrested at dawn by the ROS and the Naples Carabinieri as part of an Anti-Mafia investigation in which assets worth 8 million euros were also seized.

Those arrested are accused in various capacities of the crimes of mafia association, external complicity in a mafia association, aggravated extortion, aggravated private violence, criminal association aimed at rigging facilitated aggravated auctions, aggravated criminal association by having facilitated a mafia clan and by the character of transnationality aimed at the smuggling of foreign manufactured tobacco.

According to investigators, Tony Colombo and his wife Tina Rispoli, widow of the boss Gaetano Marino, would have done business with the Secondigliano clan which the association would have used for a cigarette factory, already seized, aimed at packaging cigarette packs with foreign tobacco from sell in Italy and abroad.

Furthermore, the two would have participated in the creation of a clothing brand, called “Corleone”, and in the creation of an energy drink called “9 mm”.

Who is Tony Colombo

Antonino Colombo known as Tony was born in Palermo and is 37 years old. Colombo, who has been recording neomelodic songs since he was very young, took part in 2014 Dancing with the Stars as a competitor.

The singer, who only performed in Rome a few days ago, was expected in Milan for his tour on October 21st. Among his best-known songs is I’ll wait for you at the altar.

Since 2019, Antonino Colombo has been married to Tina Rispoli, born Immacolata, widow of the splinter boss Gaetano Marino, killed on 23 August 2012.