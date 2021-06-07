We recently shared that Thomas Blanch, better known by its name of youtuber tomiii 11, won the award of Copihue de Oro, which recognizes it as one of the best streamers. But who is this child?

He is a small native of Chile, barely 11 years old, who became a trend in social networks. His dream was to become a popular youtuber, and that is why he uploaded multiple videos to his channel in Youtube.

Who exactly is tomiii 11 on YouTube?

Some media have handled that he has a brain tumor, but the family of Thomas it has not fully confirmed it. How did you start your path to fame? Everything started on April 7 of this year.

A popular user of Facebook, Filosóraptor, who has more than 11 million followers, published on this social network a message of support for this young man youtuber. This one simply said ‘it’s our time to make a child happy’.

‘We’ll celebrate with milk, daddy!’ Tomiii 11 receives award for best YouTuber of the year

In addition to the above, he shared the channel of tomiii 11, so they would know who this child is. This is how it became a viral phenomenon, as many people asked others to subscribe to the channel.

Everything happened very fast. So much so that from barely having three thousand subscribers it rose to three million. At present, they are 8.29 million, an undoubtedly spectacular number and a sample of how Thomas Blanch it hit the middle.

This child has won the hearts of many

However, it is fair to say that there was a group of youtubers that also, with their support, caused this child’s channel to grow more. Among them are Ibai, AuronPlay, TheGrefg, The Rubius and others.

What is the theme of the videos on the channel Thomas Blanch? More than anything, he shares his daily life, like playing video games. Among them is the ever popular Minecraft, that although it already has its years is a favorite of many.

Likewise, share some unpacks or unboxings: the most recent is that of your award, the Copihue de Oro, with which he posed proudly in a formal suit and everything. For now, this little one has already achieved several marks in Youtube.

First for reaching 100,000 subscribers, and then for one million. If by chance it reaches 10 million, you will receive the diamond plate that this video service gives to those who achieve such a record.

Due to the success it has had tomiii 11, it didn’t take long for imitators to appear. That in the sense of creating channels with similar names, and that even dared to upload the same videos that he does. They also created accounts on social networks with the same objective.

However, Thomas He already warned that it was from his own channel, as well as his respective account in Instagram, are the only means with which it is expressed. That to make clear ‘who is who’.

Something curious about tomiii 11 is one of the few youtubers that got to get a million subscribers in a single day. A not inconsiderable record. We’ll see how things progress in the little one’s content creator career Thomas.

Fountain.



