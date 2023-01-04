Republic defines it “the Chinese clone of Elon Musk who will lead Tesla in North America and the rest of the world”, concretely he is the one who will lead the company’s plants also in Europe while maintaining the position of vice president of sales and services in China and the rest of Asia. It’s about Tom ZhuChinese top manager who has effectively become the Tesla’s number two, behind only Elon Musk. The founder of the US manufacturer was “forced” to appoint a deputy after Tesla’s shareholders said they were concerned about Musk’s waning attention after the acquisition of Twitter.

Zhu’s adventure in Tesla began nine years ago, in 2014, even if he has obtained the best results in more recent times, more precisely since he started managing the Gigafactory of Shanghai, to date Tesla’s most productive plant as 40% of the company’s vehicles leave here. More than the numbers, it was his own who proved the management method of the Chinese manager right behaviors: during the lockdown period imposed by the Chinese government due to the pandemic, Zhu slept for two months in the Shanghai factory with the workers to set a good example (still in Shanghai, moreover, he lived in a social housing just ten minutes from the Gigafactory).

“He will be the most influential Chinese manager on the US market, a role that will not please Washingtonworried by Beijing’s cumbersome presence in the US – it reads in the newspaper – For a few weeks Congress, in a bipartisan way, has banned the Chinese platform Tik Tok from federal electronic devices, and for months it has been sounding alarms about the risk of espionage by China. President Joe Biden will not like Zhu’s choice, but neither will the Republicans, whom Musk has long embraced and who are even more intransigent than the Democrats. Tesla’s president and his new deputy could be called to audition by the new Congress to explain their intentions.”