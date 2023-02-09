Who is Tom Morello, the guitarist who plays with Maneskin in Sanremo 2023

Who is Tom Morello, the guitarist who plays with Maneskin on the third evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, on February 9? It is a world-renowned artist, who has already collaborated with the Roman band in Gossip, their latest song, taken from the album Rush, already very successful internationally. Tom Morello is an icon of 90s rock music.

A guitar hero, born May 30, 1964 in New York. Raised in Libertyville, Illinois, he then moved to Los Angeles, and joined Lock Up in 1988 and released a first album with Geffen before the breakup of the group. After meeting the singer and rapper Zack de la Rocha, he then founded the group destined to make him enter rock legend: Rage Against the Machine.

Tom Morello recounted how as a one-year-old, when his mother moved to Libertyville, Illinois, her presence shook an apartment building. In fact, her mother, divorced and with an interracial son, was frowned upon by the families in the neighborhood. It will be for this and for the influence of his mother that Tom has always been politically involved, also making the soundtrack to Occupy Wall Street.

After Zack’s departure in 2000, Audioslave was born, with Chris Cornell as singer. In the early 2000s, Tom Morello founded the activist movement Axis of Justice together with singer Serj Tankian of System of a Down. In 2008 together with Boots Riley, front man of The Coup, he started the Street Sweeper Social Club project. Tom Morello solo released The Atlas Underground. He recently collaborated with the Maneskin in the song Gossip and will be present with them on the stage of the Sanremo 2023 Festival.

Tom Morello is known for his distinctive guitar style, combining rock, heavy metal and funk riffs with hip hop sounds. Another feature that makes him unmistakable is the high use of time delays, harmonizations, modulations, distortions and feedback phenomena that allow him to radically transform the sound of his guitar.