Digger Davydov declared the responsibility of the organizers of the underground tour

In the water tunnels of Moscow, there are many excursions for diggers, both official and unofficial. As experienced diggers told Lente.ru, it is life-threatening to make such descents in the rain.

On August 20, a group of diggers went on a tour of the collectors in Moscow. On this day, the capital was covered by a powerful downpour, due to which the water level in the city’s communications rose sharply. Despite adverse weather conditions, the campaign took place. About an hour after the descent into the ground in the area of ​​​​Olympic Avenue, a group of eight people stopped communicating. In his last message, the guide wrote to a colleague that it had begun to rain, and also asked about the possibility of climbing to the surface near the Trubnaya metro station.

In the evening of the same day, the first digger was found without signs of life; on the morning of August 21, information about the second appeared. According to various sources, it was not possible to save from two to four people, including teenagers. As a result, a criminal case was initiated under the article on the provision of services that do not meet safety requirements. During the investigation detained one of the possible organizers of digger excursions around Moscow. He claims that he has nothing to do with what happened, but it was on his phone that the last message came from the guide of the missing group.

Escaping from gutters in a downpour is almost impossible

As digger Victor Lonin said, even light rain can be dangerous for those who are in the drainage collector. According to him, such excursions are canceled even with a small chance of precipitation.

When you are in the sewer in this weather, knee-deep water can be extremely dangerous due to the speed of the current. As the water level rises, so does the speed of the current. Knee-deep water can easily knock you off your feet. It is almost impossible to move at such moments.

At the first sign of rain, you can hide. “These can either be inspection hatches through which people usually go down into the collector, or in the same Neglinka there is a so-called erection house – a part of the old channel that is connected to the cable collector shaft. You can hide there, ”said Lonin.

However, with a heavy downpour, this may not save, since the water reaches the very hatches. Even if you run to the exit in such cases, and the hatch turns out to be closed or rusted, being in its shaft will not guarantee salvation. “There is no radio communication. Under the ground, the walkie-talkie takes only actually within sight. There are no signal boosters. Even if the collector turns, the signal is already muffled, and it is possible to contact the collector from above only if you work in an open hatch, ”he warned.

According to Lonin, the only danger in the sewers, apart from the weather, is to twist your leg. However, if we are talking about an organized group with an escort, the victim is quite easy to deliver upstairs. “In most collectors, in good weather, the water level is about ankle-deep, the flow rate of the water is quite low, it is easy to walk along them with a tour,” Digger emphasized.

The organizer of the descent is obliged to warn of imminent danger

Digger Daniil Davydov emphasized that one should pay attention to the weather forecast first of all: “Yesterday I canceled all my groups precisely because of this. Excursions underground take place along existing communications, where water is poured in case of bad weather.

The organizer must warn the clients about this and either give them the money or reschedule the tour for another day. Here already at the request of the customer. Safety must come first

Viktor Lonin also believes that the accompanying guide is fully responsible for what happened: “In winter, even heavy snowfalls do not affect the rise in water levels, and in summer even a little rain can be fatal. Of course, you can’t go down there at this time.”

One of the sections of the collector of the Neglinka River immediately after a powerful downpour Frame: Telegram channel “Moskvach • Moscow News”

In his opinion, the situation will entail “some administrative prohibitions.” As an example, Lonin cited the situation with the disappearance of people in the caves of Syana, the entrance to which was closed as a result. “Now it’s not so easy to get there, despite the fact that there are no formal prohibitions on the study of underground artificial and natural cavities. People walk through another system, and it is very difficult, you have to crawl,” he explained.

At the same time, the former guide Mikhail Savkin emphasizedthat any underground river, including the Neglinka, is considered a drain. According to him, no excursions on them can be considered legal, and even employees of the drain have no right to go down there during a downpour. “There are no legal excursions at all. It’s all nonsense. All underground sewers and communications are a civil safety zone. No one has the right to go down there, except for employees of the housing and communal services or the subway, ”he said.

Moscow water tunnels are safe in dry weather

As Lonin said, there is sufficient capacity in the Neglinka collector, and small rains do not affect the situation. According to him, in good weather, most of the sewers are about ankle-deep in water, the flow rate of the water is quite low, and it is easy to walk along them with a tour. “99 percent of drainage and river collectors in Moscow are similar to the Neglinka. There, of course, there is no such beauty as in Shchekotovsky collectorwhich is mistakenly called the Gilyarovsky path, or the old collector itself, where it [Гиляровский] really went down. In any case, they are all about the same in terms of the difficulty of passing, ”he said.

Davydov stressed that in dry weather the route the missing group took was safe. “Another thing is the rain. Water enters the system, the flow rate increases. This is a different situation. The weather is solely to blame for yesterday’s situation,” the digger said. – Neglinka itself, where the tragedy allegedly occurred, is a rainwater drainage system. While everything is fine on the street, there too. As soon as it starts to rain, water, respectively, enters the rain collector.

Muscovite Daria said that in May 2022 she descended into the Neglinka sewers after heavy rain.

Some immediately refused, because the descent looked rather menacing: it was dark inside and you could hear the water flowing. However, downstairs, the panic immediately disappeared. The water was ankle-deep, we had to walk slowly, as we were going against a small current Dariaparticipant of one of the excursions to Neglinka

According to her, there were also difficult sections of the road. On one of the sections, the members of the group had to go down at an angle with their backs down, holding on to the rope. At the same time, both from above and from below the diggers were insured by guides. “In one of the sections, I had to crawl through the pipe on my haunches, and then I had to climb up into one of the holes made,” she shared.

The band members were given shoe covers and gloves to help them move around the dungeon. In addition, the guides told stories about the dungeons and sang songs. “When we climbed back up the hatch, I started to panic, because the rise was quite high, and I did not immediately figure out how to get out of the hatch. But they helped me again, and everything ended well, ”concluded the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.