Even before Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) officially announced the fall of his cabinet to the world, the finger pointing had already started. That evening, even before Rutte’s press conference, CDA members Pieter Heerma, parliamentary group leader of the House of Representatives, and Bart van den Brink, Member of Parliament, had both and independently of each other described the Prime Minister’s performance in the cabinet negotiations on asylum and migration in television programs called “reckless.”

Soon D66 party chairman Jan Paternotte also pointed to the VVD leader. It had been Rutte who had said on Wednesday evening that VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie had to be out by Friday with their plans to reduce the number of asylum seekers. And it was also Rutte who had threatened that otherwise the Council of Ministers would vote on the plans that they had not come up with among themselves.

Less than 48 hours after that threat, the Rutte IV cabinet had fallen.

Family reunion

In the days that followed, the Hague turned out blaming game many rounds. The VVD blamed the ChristenUnie – because they did not want a temporary halt to family reunification if the number of asylum seekers fleeing to the Netherlands was ‘too high’. The ChristenUnie thought that the VVD was to blame – because it knew that measures that touched on the restriction of family reunification could not be tolerated by the smallest coalition party.

The CDA tried to present itself as a peacemaker to the end. On the talk show On 1 outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing, CDA) addressed both the ChristenUnie and the VVD. He showed no understanding for the attitude of the Christian Union, but also thought that the VVD should have “weighed what we had in its entirety”. According to him, the cabinet could have started with what had been agreed on and postponed the measure on family reunification “until after the next elections”.

However, De Jonge did not manage to remain firm until the end: in the end he also pointed to Rutte, whose performance he called “irresponsible”. The VVD, said De Jonge, “escalated from the basement to the attic in one evening, in such a way that I thought: jeez, if you do it like that, you think it’s strange that you can’t get out.”

Also read this ZAP: An elongated whodunit about who brought down the cabinet



Forever the blame

The VVD and CDA have known very well for a long time that it is important to immediately clarify who would be guilty of a cabinet fall. The Rutte I cabinet, which was formed in 2010 by the two parties with the support of the PVV, fell in 2012 after PVV leader Geert Wilders walked out of talks about cuts.

It is echoed to this day by successive CDA leaders and Mark Rutte, in debates in the House of Representatives and also in election campaigns. “You walked away at the height of an economic crisis,” Rutte told Geert Wilders just before the last parliamentary elections in 2021. “At a vital moment for the Netherlands, that means throwing ourselves into a campaign for elections instead of taking responsibility.” He thought that was irresponsible, “especially if you have such a large party”.

The VVD has not yet succeeded in placing the blame on someone else this time. The aftermath of the first weekend after the fall of Rutte IV: most fingers point in the direction of Mark Rutte. He will have to answer to the Lower House on Monday about the premature end of his cabinet.

PVV leader Geert Wilders has already announced that he will submit a motion of no confidence against the outgoing prime minister. The last time that happened was on April 1, 2021, two weeks after the parliamentary elections. Then the House debated a leaked note from the formation scouts that had stated “Position Omtzigt, function elsewhere”, which proved that critical MP Pieter Omtzigt (then still of the CDA) had been discussed.

The only parties that did not sign the no-confidence motion at the time were VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie – which at that time formed the outgoing Rutte III cabinet and now together form the outgoing Rutte IV cabinet. D66, CDA and ChristenUnie have had to hear from other parties for a long time afterwards that they would not have dared to send Rutte away at such a decisive moment.

Resit

Monday’s debate offers them a second chance in that regard. If the three parties, or even one of them, vote in favor this time, then there will be a majority if the opposition also votes in favour. It would mean that Mark Rutte must immediately stop as outgoing prime minister.

Whether the coalition parties will act differently this time than on 1 April 2021 is uncertain. There are those who see it happen that if they support a motion of no confidence, the VVD will leave the cabinet and Rutte will sit in the opposition benches in the House of Representatives as party leader. Do they then have to continue with outgoing Prime Minister Kaag (D66) until the parliamentary elections? It is not seen by everyone as a better alternative.

Also read this article: What does the fall of Rutte IV mean for policy?

