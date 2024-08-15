The last two weeks have been a real nightmare for Blue Crossbecause despite not losing any game in the 90 minutes, they also did not win any games and were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cupwhich is why there is a lot of unrest among the cement fans.
The last match against Mazatlan It was the one that blew up a large sector of the celestial followers, because Martin Anselmi He experimented with some changes and the adverse result provoked a sea of criticism of his approach.
But obviously, the Argentine coach’s credit is still very broad and there are more reasons that explain the failure of The Machine in this tournament, one from which they leave with three goals scored in four games and several doubts about how they are performing.
The main factor that criticizes the fans of Blue Cross It was the decision to leave out of the starting eleven Jorge Sanchez and Rodolfo Rotondithe two starting wingers who provide a depth that was possibly lacking in the first half. This is where Martin Anselmi He leaves as one of the most criticized.
Although the strategist corrected and gave them entry for the second half, it was in the first half when they received the two goals from Mazatlán, which is why the absence of Lorenzo Faravelli.
All three participated in the second half and were key to tying the match, but this was not enough to win on penalties, a place where the other big culprit of the elimination came out: Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Giakoumakis missed the last penalty against Blue Crossbut although they previously failed Uriel Antuna and Willer Dittathe Greek centralized much of the criticism due to his poor performance in the four games of Leagues Cupas he left without scoring a single goal.
Giorgos He has only scored one double in the Matchday 3 vs Tijuanabut apart from that he has been dry, something worrying for a player for whom they paid more than 10 million dollars.
