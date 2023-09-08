The brand new pull of the Monsefuana orchestra Team 5 It’s Thony Valencia. This is a 29-year-old native of Piura who became known for his presence in different singing and imitation programs. This artist, whose voice conquered thousands of Peruvians, was in charge of confirming what was already an open secret: his inclusion in the cumbia group.

“Valencian family, happy to tell you this news that I have been saving for weeks. Officially, we are already part of the Grupo 5 family”, he wrote on his Instagram account. Her publication sparked a series of positive comments.

Who is Thony Valencia?

Valencia jumped to the small screen by appearing in ‘Yo soy’, where he imitated the Mexican Kalimba at the age of 19, although few know that the trigger for his passion was singing ‘Eres mi religión’, the theme of Maná. At that time, she was 11 years old and belonged to the choir of the San Sebastián church.

YOU CAN SEE: What does Thony Valencia do and what is his relationship with Group 5?

At 18, he headed towards the capital to look for new challenges, since he considered that he had reached a ceiling in his native northern city. Gastronomy seemed to mark his future; However, the opportunity came to present himself before Maricarmen Marin, Fernando Armas and Ricardo Moran.

He could not win the trophy and the cash prize, but he took advantage of the exposure to stay in music. He entered ‘The Voice’ and precisely chose Kalimba as coach. Despite her great performance, she did not take off and decided to return to reality.

Christian and Thony posing after a presentation. Photo: Instagram/Thony Valencia

In his second step, he chose the teacher Eva Ayllon, who welcomed him as one more son. The chemistry was such that it was demonstrated in a satisfactory arrival in the semifinals. The projects seemed to take off, it was what he called his best moment.

YOU CAN SEE: Thony Valencia: “I celebrate Musician’s Day all year round”

However, the pandemic, like everyone else, played a trick on him. In an interview with Latina, Valencia pointed out that many shows were canceled and he had to reinvent himself. “The pandemic was very shocking, many shows fell, events were cancelled. We couldn’t sing on a physical stage. I reached a point of a depression. They clipped my wings,” she noted.

Even in the face of this uncertain situation, it chose to offer delivery service to clothing, food and other items companies.

The northerner has earned a place on the national scene. Photo: composition LR / Fabrizio Oviedo

Until recently, he belonged to the ranks of Hermanos Yaipén, an orchestra familiarly linked to Grupo 5 and, after his retirement, he was seen together with the ‘Grupo de Oro’. Finally, on September 4, he made his admission official.

What orchestras was Thony Valencia in?

Cartagena Brothers

n’samble

Karibe Orchestra

Yaipen brothers.

In addition, he was in the choral body of Tony Succar at his concert at the beginning of 2020, which was held at the Gran Teatro Nacional.

What is the most listened to song of Group 5, according to Spotify?

The most listened to song from Grupo 5 is ‘Motor y motivo’, according toSpotify. This melody leads the list of the most popular of the group, with a total of 33,372,866 reproductions until August 3, 2023. The second place is occupied by ‘El ritmo de mi corazón’ and the third, ‘Amor de mis amores’ ‘, with 29,669,178 and 21,920,981, respectively.

When was Group 5 created?

This musical group was formed in the district ofmonsefu(Chiclayo) in 1973. When the group was first created, the members of the ‘Grupo de Oro’ played ballads, but from the 80s they decided to switch to cumbia. Chiclayo and Lambayeque are considered one of the main promoters of this musical genre.

Songs by Thony Valencia

‘Mix Latin pop 2000’

‘Mix foremen’

‘I refuse’

‘Cruel’

‘Noelia’

‘My Peru’.

Grupo 5 will premiere a new video clip: when?

Through his social networks, he Team 5 informed his followers that they will premiere a new music video called ‘seduce her‘, which will be available at Youtube from Saturday September 9.

#Thony #Valencia #member #Group