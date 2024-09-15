Through his official account on X, the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa compared Nayib Bukele, with the former president of Peru, Alberto Fujimori. The president of El Salvador did not hesitate to respond.

“I remind you that Fujimori was the Bukele of the nineties. Check it out,” Correa wrote in a tweet, quoting a woman who was talking about Fujimori’s death and his mandate.

After the post went viral on social media, Nayib Bukele quoted him and wrote: “Who is this?”

So far, Correa has not issued a counter-response to the president of El Salvador. However, in recent statements to the EFE agency, where he referred to the process against him, since, He was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for bribery in the so-called Bribery Case 2012-2016. On April 15, 2022

The former president took the opportunity to assert that his organization is facing the judicialization of politics in Ecuador, which has led to “the entire top leadership of the movement being exiled – as in his case, resident in Belgium since 2017, where he has refugee status – or in prison, persecuted in the most infamous way.”

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa said that his return to Ecuador, where he was convicted in 2020, “is a matter of time,” especially given the possibility of a victory for his political movement Citizen Revolution in the 2025 elections.

“The return to Ecuador is a matter of time (…). We are the largest movement, thanks to God and the Ecuadorian people, and we have great faith in winning in 2025,” he said.

