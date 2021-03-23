Our ‘mystery footballer’ today is a true legend of football from the 90s and 2000s. Born in Les Ulis, a suburb of Paris, although from a family with Antillean roots (his father, Antoine, from Guadeloupe and his mother, Maryse, from Martinique) our boy began to demonstrate his skill in the streets until he began to go through different lower categories of the best clubs near your home.

In his teens he went through the French national football school, the INF Clairefontaine, and as a youth he joined Arsène Wenger’s Monaco. There, he began to stand out as an attacker until he was the best young man in French football and reached the national team. In three seasons, and convinced by a good friend also a footballer and French, Trezeguet, he went to Juventus.

In Turin it did not go well and his old coach, Wenger recruited him for Arsenal to replace Nicolas Anelka. The Gunners paid for him 16 million of the time (1999), a significant price that he more than justified. The striker became the best player in Arsenal’s modern history between 1999 and 2007 and, for many, the best England has seen in the Premier League era. He scored countless goals (four times the Premier Golden Boot), won two Leagues, three FA Cups and was on the verge of winning in Europe, but Eto’o’s Barcelona, ​​Ronaldinho and an incipient Messi deprived him of the European glory in the club of his life.

It was precisely in Barcelona where he lived his last stage in the European elite. He arrived in 2007, lived through some difficult years and enjoyed, as a winger, the seasons of dominance with Pep Guardiola completing a remarkable track record with the Triplet and closing that European wound that Barcelona himself opened.

The United States and the NY Red Bull will be his last destination except for a brief return to Arsenal to end a stage in the club of his life with testimonial goals but with a great emotional charge.

With his team, he exceeded a hundred matches, he was world and European champion and his most remembered goal was with his hand …

Who is our mystery footballer?

That child is none other than Thierry Henry. After a magnificent career, the forward tries to carve out a career on the bench. He was a youth coach at Arsenal for a few months until Roberto Martínez added him to his staff in the Belgian national team.

ACTION IMAGES (Action Images via Reuters)



In 2018, after the World Cup in Russia, Monaco called him for his first opportunity as a top-level coach, but he did not catch on with the French team. From January 2018 he waited until November 2019 when he took over the Montreal Impact of the MLS. After the last playoff elimination, he left office and is now free.