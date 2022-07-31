“There is room in the background” continues to be a success on Peruvian television. One of the characters that has caught the attention of fans of the TV series is the handsome young Cristóbal Montalván, who arrives in the neighborhood as the brother of Alessia (Karime Scander) and the son of Diego Montalván (Giovanni Ciccia). The actor behind that role is Frank Pennano. Find out some information about him here.

Frank Pennano: facts

Franco Pennano Hamann was born in Lima on October 19, 1997. He is 24 years old. On Peruvian television he has participated in different productions, such as “Back to the neighborhood” and “Whirlwind: 20 years”in which he shared a cast with Deyvis Orosco, Gabriel Calvo, Daniela Sarfati, Bárbara Cayo, Fiorella Cayo and Erika Villalobos.

In “Back to the neighborhood” he played Percy Flores, a young man who lives in love with Lily (Merly Morello). He entered the series in 2019. At one point in the series he had more prominence when facing Pedrito (Samuel Sunderland).

Franco Pennano has managed to get more than 183,000 followers. Photo: Instagram / Franco Pennano

Who are the parents of Franco Pennano?

Franco Pennano is the son of Guido Pennano and Cecilia Hamann of Pennano. Also, his sister Fiorella Pennanois an actress known for participating in the novels “Princesas”, “Come, dance, quinceañera” and “Los Vílchez”.

The economist Guido Pennano and Cecilia Hamann de Pennano, director of the Pérez Araníbar Puericultorio, are the parents of Franco Pennano. Photo: Instagram

Franco Pennano: Instagram

On Instagram, Franco Pennano has managed to get more than 183,000 followers, with whom he shares content about brands of clothing, accessories, footwear, among others.

How did Franco Pennano go viral?

In February 2018, Franco Pennano went viral because he starred in a video in which he appears with a sign that read: “Latina, help me find the love of my life.” Later it was learned that everything was part of an advertising campaign for the premiere of the soap opera “Torbellino: 20 years later.”

When did Franco Pennano get his Instagram verification?

After joining Instagram in June 2017, Franco Pennano finally managed to get verified as a real and trustworthy account a year and a half later in December 2019. At that time his number of followers exceeded 66,000.