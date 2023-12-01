Who is the woman who will occupy the presidency of El Salvador during Bukele’s leave?

The Congress of El Salvador approved this Thursday night that Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara, current private secretary of Nayib Bukeleoccupies the Presidency while the president focuses on the electoral campaign after obtaining a license amid accusations of unconstitutionality.

Rodríguez de Guevara will become like this, from 1st. from December, the first woman to serve as President of El Salvador in the history of the Central American country.

“Elect yourself as designated by the President of the Republic, for the current presidential period, which ends on May 31, 2024.to the citizen Claudia Juana Rodríguez de Guevara”, says the decree approved with 67 votes in favor and 11 against of the 84 deputies.

This appointment comes after the Congress, with a large pro-government majority, gave Bukele and his vice president, Félix Ulloa, a 6-month license to dedicate themselves to the campaign ahead of the February 2024 elections.



The Salvadoran Constitution states that in the absence of the president and vice president, the Executive power will be in charge of the people designated to the Presidency.

Bukele was expected to present two people to be appointed to the Presidencyas the Constitution mandates, but he only proposed Rodríguez de Guevara.

Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador during an assembly Photo: MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

The presidential appointee replaced the current president of Congress, Ernesto Castro, in the Private Secretariat of the Presidency, as of March 17, 2022.

She has held the position of financial manager of the Presidency, she is president of the Board of Directors of the National Directorate of Municipal Works (DOM) and was treasurer of the mayor’s office of San Salvador, when Bukele was mayor.

Furthermore, it was According to his resume published on a government transparency site, financial director of the company Obermet, linked to Bukele.