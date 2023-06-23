In an interview with the renowned newspaper El País, the writer Arturo Pérez-Reverte has revealed the origin of the story that captivated millions of readers and viewers in “La Reina del Sur”. Contrary to speculation, Pérez-Reverte maintains that the plot of his novel is not based on real events, but rather is a literary creation born from his fascination with the culture of drug trafficking and the iconic narcocorridos.

The author relates that the spark that ignited his imagination occurred one day in a cantina, when he heard the song “Smuggling and betrayal”, performed by Los Tigres del Norte. From that moment, he immersed himself in an intense investigation to understand the complex reality of drug trafficking and shape a captivating narrative. Although the investigation had a journalistic focus, Pérez-Reverte emphatically affirms that the names and characters that populate his fiction are completely fictitious.

This revelation dismantles the theories that attributed the story of “The Queen of the South” to figures such as Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as the Queen of the Pacific, and Marllory Chacón, a Guatemalan noted as one of the leaders of drug trafficking in the region. Although both characters have been involved in controversies related to drug trafficking, the author confirms that they were not the direct inspiration for his work.

Despite having no ties to reality, “La Reina del Sur” continues to be a cultural phenomenon that transcends borders and shows the fascination that the topic of drug trafficking arouses in the collective imagination.