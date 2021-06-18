Some considered that the method of the modern lady was exaggerated, while others did not see any transgression in Dahab’s talk, and that she only intended to give advice to young girls.

And “Mama Dahab” is the nickname of the woman, Dahab Gharib, 45, who works in the “Dahab” food cart, which is known to every visitor to the downtown area in Cairo.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Gharib told the story of the video, which caused a stir on the communication sites.

She said that she is keen on the boys and girls who frequent her, adding: “I felt a sense of responsibility towards them as a mother .. I am keen to provide home food, at simple prices that suit their personal expenses, so I fear for the girls from any behavior that puts them at risk, and what came in the video reflects my feelings these towards girls.

And she continued, “Dahab Gharib felt very sad after the video clip was circulated sarcastically, but on the other hand, she received calls and messages from many young people and public figures, in which she found support and encouragement to go ahead and do not consider negative opinions and criticisms.”

And Dahab Gharib was known by this name until recently, but her name became “Mama Dahab” with the Corona crisis.

She says: “After the closure period, I did not see my old customers, whom I used to deal with in the “After Eight” corridor. They were of different ages, although most of them were in an advanced stage of youthful age. On the other hand, these days, new generations appeared from relatively young ages. “.

Gharib pointed out that the beginning of the arrival of these young people was with the request of one of these young people to film a video about the food they provide and publish it on the “Tik Tok” application, after which boys and girls of young ages began to come to it constantly, as I felt a responsibility towards them.

A story of struggle and honor

In 2002, Dahab Gharib, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Foreign Trade, began working with her mother in a small food cart in the “After Eight” corridor in the downtown area. The cart was known at the time as “Umm Dahab” foods.

Since this time, the people of the area have known Dahab and its food, and it was also known among them for its lightness and social presence, after a while Dahab started working alone.

In August of 2019, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi honored Gharib during the Seventh National Youth Conference in the New Administrative Capital, in a message of gratitude for the long story of her struggle.

After this honor, Dahab became the focus of local media attention, and her deferred dreams began to come true. Her first dream was to become a social programmer, she says, and last Ramadan, she participated in presenting the paragraphs of a generous life program during the month of Ramadan on DMC “.