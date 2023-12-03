‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’They still have the affection of the people who reward them with their preference and this fourth season was no exception. After the triumph of Ricardo Rondón, Natalia Salas and Mariella Zanetti in the first three installments of this culinary contest, Mónica Zevallos andChristian YslaThey will compete today for the precious pot of gold. Here we tell you everything so you don’t miss the last program of the season.

YOU CAN SEE: [Vía Latina] Finale of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ LIVE: link to see Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla

Who is the winner of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

In the latest edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Mónica Zevallos was crowned the grand winner of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Christian Ysla came in second place after a hard-fought duel.

#winner #Great #Chef #Celebrities #prize #win