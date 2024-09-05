In spite of herself, she became involved as the main victim of the so-called “Boccia quarrel” the one who is holding the stage in these last days is, without a doubt, the wife of the Minister of Culture, Federica Corsini.

wife of the minister of culture

And it is precisely to her that her husband and political exponent of the current government in office, Gennaro Sangiuliano, he would have turned, deeply sorry, his humblest apologies. The man has in fact publicly admitted during the last evening edition of Tg1the extramarital affair undertaken with the Campanian entrepreneur Mary Rosaria Boccia. A tearful repentance that would express the deep regret felt by the Minister for having offended and hurt his wife, described by him as a person “exceptional“.

During the “public confession” which took place yesterday evening live on TV, Minister Sangiuliano also explained how his wife Federica Corsini had been dragged into the affair against her will.

Federica Corsini and Gennaro Sangiuliano: the beginning of their story

The meeting between husband and wife took place a few years ago in Rai house. Both worked there as journalists.

Federica Corsini, after graduating in Architecture at La Sapienza, moved on to journalism and the organization of major events. She made her debut at Rai in 1997 by hosting a music program and then moved on to Tgr Basilicata since 2013 and then to Rai Parliament in the role of head of service.

husband and wife

Married five years ago, the woman described the type of relationship that bound her to her husband with these words:

“Rather than quantity, we focus on the quality of the time we spend together. We have a great passion for road trips and every year we set off on a new adventure to share experiences and build new memories”.

The Boccia case: the minister’s wife allegedly hindered the collaboration between the two

It is undoubted as the “Boccia quarrel” is taking on increasingly significant and weighty proportions over the last few hours, especially in the political sphere.

According to some rumors, it was Federica Corsini herself who hindered and blocked the professional collaboration between her husband and the Campania entrepreneur. Probably, at the base, fears of their possible relationship.

Boccia quarrel

According to the information site Dagospiait would be his voice in the audio in Boccia’s possession in which he is asked to cancel the appointment of the collaborator as advisor.

The article Who is the wife of Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister of Culture: she is very famous on TV comes from Bigodino.

#wife #Gennaro #Sangiuliano #Minister #Culture