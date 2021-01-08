The day before the violent riots in the United States Capitol, the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden had released a news that ended up liquefying but that had shaken the tech hornet’s nest: David Recordon, a computer expert who supports the free software, who also worked with Barack Obama and Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg, was appointed White House Director of Technology.

As is known in the environment, Recordon learned to program in a public elementary school. According to the Biden-Harris transition team, he spent his nearly two-decade career working at the intersection of the technology, computer security, open source software, public service and philanthropy.

Recordon made a name for himself by working with Barak Obama, when he was White House Chief Technology Officer in March 2015, a role that was created during that term.

As they say, he led a great modernization in the infrastructure of the United States Government House.

Recordon will serve as Biden’s technology advisor. AP Photo

He was also director of engineering at Facebook, where he led open source projects within the company founded by Mark Zuckerberg. Among other programs, this included Phabricator, a suite of code review web applications, which Facebook used for its own development.

He also participated in several specific programs: Cassandra, the Apache open source distributed database management system; HipHop, a source code translator of PHP to C ++; and Apache Thrift, a software framework for the development of scalable services in multiple languages.

Priscilla Chan, along with her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook. Reuters photo

He was until recently vice president of infrastructure and security at the nonprofit foundation Chan Zuckerberg Initiative Foundation.

To account for his new challenge, he wrote on LinkedIn: “The pandemic and cybersecurity attacks ongoing presents new challenges for the entire Executive Office of the President, but I know these teams can safely conquer together. “

A past in politics: Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama. AP Photo

This is not the first time that Recordon has been in the White House. During President Barack Obama’s tenure, Recordon was the White House’s first Chief Information Officer. There, Recordon worked on IT modernization and cybersecurity issues. He has also served as deputy chief technology officer for the Biden-Harris transition team.

“Recordon will face huge challenges. With technology and science downplayed by President Donald Trump, he must rebuild the technological base of the executive branch. Additionally, Recordon should help address technology issues such as net neutrality, Big Tech’s trade regulation, the expansion of the broadband and how management controls next-generation technology, such as facial recognition, artificial intelligence and predictive analysis ”, they write in the specialized media in computer security Zdnet.

Of course, his past on Facebook is a resistance to many in the programming and software world. But this site collects testimonies from “those who know him”: “David is one of the good guysHe knows his technology and how to get people excited and working together – it’ll be great. “

JB

Look also

