Whether you just read the manga or started the anime, right now you’re wondering who is the villain of chainsaw man. The answer seems a bit complicated to explain, but here we give you to understand the context.

The problem of knowing who is the villain of chainsaw man is that it comes with an important twist within the story of Tatsuki Fujimoto, however, the adjustment is so strong that saying the answer is not enough.

As for The first part of the Chainsaw Man manga can well be said to be Makima, the head of Tokyo Special Division 4 and a demon hunter in Public Security.

She is actually Demon Control, who as her name suggests is capable of controlling others with her evil influence. Although in the case of Denji the control he exercised over him was more mundane and not at the level handled in other characters.

The development for Makima to appear as the villain of chainsaw man it is one of the most interesting parts of the manga and it is something that Fujimoto handles in a very interesting way.

To the extent that some consider Makima as one of the villains with the best development like others in the world of manga and anime. Among them the infamous Sousuke Aizen of bleach or Griffith of Berserkwhich are very popular.

Who is the villain of Chainsaw Man in his second part?

While Makima is the villain of the first part of the manga chainsaw man many believe that the second is Asa Mitaka, or rather, his War Devil personality or Demon of War.

Nevertheless, she from the beginning appears as an antagonist of Denji and has clear intentions to finish him off. It is his human part that is reluctant to do so since he does not like conflicts. It is a different approach. At least different than how Tatsuki Fujimoto handled Makima.

As the manga progresses chainsaw man More details are emerging but the information regarding Asa/War Devil is not that abundant yet.

It is clear that this mangaka wants to develop the story as much as possible as he did in the past. So it is best that things unfold at your own pace.

It is clear that this mangaka wants to develop the story as much as possible as he did in the past. So it is best that things unfold at your own pace.