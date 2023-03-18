Who is the Venetian Knight, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Cavaliere Veneziano, the mask of The Masked Singer 2023 broadcast on Rai 1 on Saturday evening? Obviously the name of the VIP hiding behind the mask has not been disclosed, it will only be disclosed during the show if and when it is unmasked. In view of the episode, however, we have several clues and rumors to report.

First of all it must be said that Milly Carlucci has specified that the draft, depicting an extremely elegant Venetian knight, is not definitive and that some details could change, especially the wig. Furthermore, one of her collaborators found that the knight reminded him of a particular singer… even if he did not reveal who.

Who could be in the mask of the Venetian Knight of The Masked Singer 2023? The “toto nome” rages and fans of the program have hypothesized some characters, among those most mentioned Elio and Morgan certainly stand out. The latter, in particular, could be an interesting name. In fact, after the events that saw him as the protagonist, together with Bugo, on the stage of the Sanremo Festival, he has not been very present on the small screen.

Vittorio Sgarbi, current undersecretary of culture, as well as a dear friend of Morgan, declared toAdnkronos that Morgan will soon present a program focused on music on the Rai channels, which could make the participation of the former Bluvertigo in the Masked Singer 4 really difficult. On the contrary, Elio, after having resigned as judge on Italia’s Got Talent, would seem free from TV commitments…

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Masked Singer 2023 on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the program is broadcast on Saturday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.