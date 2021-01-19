The president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, announced on Tuesday his nomination to the position of undersecretary of Health, who would become the first federal official openly transgender confirmed by the US Senate.

Biden chose Rachel levine to serve as deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the presidential transition office said in a statement.

In the United States, senior government officials require the permission of the Senate, which will be controlled by Democrats after Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris take office Wednesday.

“Levine will bring the consistent leadership and essential expertise we need to help people overcome this pandemic,” Biden said.

“She is a deeply qualified and historic option to help lead our administration’s health efforts,” he said.

Xabier Becerra would become the first Hispanic to manage the Health area in the United States. Photo: AP

Biden inherits multiple crises when he arrives at the White House, the largest being the coronavirus pandemic, which in the United States has already claimed the lives of almost 400,000 people in the last year.

The elected president foresees vaccinate 100 million people during their first 100 days in office and said he will seek billions of dollars from Congress to fund mass immunization centers.

Levine is currently Pennsylvania Secretary of Health and Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at Penn State University School of Medicine.

Biden nominated California politician Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health. If confirmed by the Senate, Becerra will become the first Hispanic to head HHS.