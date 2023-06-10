The name of the Telemundo host, Frederick Oldenburgbecame a trend on social networks after having starred in a tense discussion on the air with Andrés Hurtado, because he was against the popular ‘Chibolin’ fired his producer during the broadcast of his latest program “Sábado con Andrés”. Next, we will tell you who this presenter of said television channel is and what happened during his strong exchange with the Peruvian.

YOU CAN SEE: Telemundo journalist calls him “spoiled” and lashes out at Andrés Hurtado for firing a producer

Who is Frederick Oldenburg?

Frederik Oldenburg He is a television presenter, social communicator and former soccer player in the second division of Uruguay. He is 37 years old, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, and currently works as host of the Telemundo program “Hoy día”.

His beginnings as a sports journalist date back to 2007 in his native country and, in 2014, he moved to the United States to join Telemundo Las Vegas. He was also a sports anchor for the local Telemundo 51 newscast in Miami, a commentator and analyst for the 2016 Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cups.

Since 2015, he became one of the main presenters of NBC Sports and was later chosen to host Exatlón USA, in which he covered important sporting events such as the Super Bowl, the Copa América, the Confederations Cup, the Premier League, among others. Likewise, he was in charge of the sports segment of the program “Un nuevo día” on Telemundo and in 2018 he was a commentator on the World Cup in Russia on various programs on said international network.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrés defends himself against criticism for firing the producer: “I knew he could be the bad guy in the movie”

When did your romance with Carmen Villalobos begin?

After the separation of the actress and model, Carmen Villaloboswith her ex-partner Sebastián Caicedo, with whom she had a relationship of more than 13 years, a video circulated in which the Colombian actress and the Telemundo presenter kissed in a nightclub in the Dominican Republic and this sparked a series of rumors.

However, only in January of this year, Frederik Oldenburg confirmed that he had a relationship with her and during an interview for the Telemundo network, both commented that their love began when Carmen ended her participation in the “Top Chef Vip” program.

YOU CAN SEE: Who is the Pan American producer who was fired LIVE by Andrés Hurtado?

What happened between Frederik Oldenburg and Andrés Hurtado?

the driver of “Saturday with Andrés” He appeared on Telemundo’s “Hoy día” program to talk about the controversial dismissal he made of his producer, because he wrote an erroneous guideline during the broadcast of the “Miss Peru la pre” sequence. Faced with this situation, Frederik Oldenburg did not hesitate to criticize “Chibolín”.

“We respect each and every worker live and behind the scenes. Here everything has a process of respect. I don’t know if you are a journalist or social communicator, I don’t know if you have a postgraduate degree or not. I am a sports journalist, presenter and I have the experience like you. Now, I do listen to you so that you know a little who you are talking to, ”he said.

Andrés Hurtado’s response was not long in coming, as he clarified that he did not study Communications and made fun of the Telemundo driver, pointing out: “His Majesty Fredrick”.

#Telemundo #journalist #fought #Andrés #Hurtado #LIVE