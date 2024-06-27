We would like to inform you that from now on we will be giving some Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Spoilers . Nothing particularly secret or mysterious, but we know that someone could be particularly sensitive to this, so we prevent by warning you, so that you can escape.

If that wasn’t enough for you, Shadow of the Erdtree difficulty debate now there is another one that is holding court in the Elden Ring Community: What’s the Hardest Boss? The issue, which had been resolved at the time of the base game by placing Malenia on the throne, has now been reopened with the arrival of at least one truly fierce contender.

Who is the strongest?

As we said, In the past, Malenia was elected the strongest boss of Elden Ring. As of March 2023, it had 329 million kills of poor, helpless players. Now Shadow of the Erdtree has added at least one fierce competitor: Messmer the Impalerwith some even bringing Radahn into the discussion to spice it up.

The strongest bosses also depend on how you play

The debate is not so much interesting for the result itself, but for how it shows the different perception of difficulty by players.

Let Me Solo Her, the hero who helped thousands of players defeat Malenia, has elected Messmer as his new nemesis, giving him the prize of the strongest, but others also think he is, like the user Duelz_96 who, in a Reddit thread dedicated to the challenge, he wrote: “Messmer is the most difficult fight I’ve faced. I defeated him after 144 attempts, while I defeated Malenia after 118. Both are terribly difficult.”

Klutzy-Call9328 also thinks Messmer is the strongest: “The one with Malenia becomes a regular duel once you know his moves. Messmer always seems to be able to destroy you no matter how well you know him.”

Even for L-man6151 Messmer is slightly stronger, because has a wider range of actionis faster at closing distances and his normal attacks do more damage. He also has a lethal combo that deals physical and fire damage.

Obviously, not everyone agrees. For example, Feisty_Bass6200 managed to defeat Messmer alone after six hours of attempts, but with Malenia he had to resort to evocations. For Friendly_Industry_74 it is even much simpler than its rival, while iBlack92O better details the strength of the two: “Blind fight: Malenia is more difficult. Over-levelled: Malenia is more difficult. Under-levelled: Messmer is more difficult. No hit: Messmer It’s more difficult.”

As we said, for some the strongest boss is Radahnthe one that closes the DLC, especially for Matt Kim of IGN who elected him as his personal champion. It must be said that not many followed him.

It must be said that the difficulty, in this case, varies greatly depending on the build used and the style of play, so it is normal for there to be debate on the matter. We’ll see in the end which boss will have the most kills, with all the millions of players they have available to massacre.