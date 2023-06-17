Luigi Carbajal He is remembered for his work as a television host and for being part of the Skándalo group. The musician recently presented his son in the program “Send whoever is in charge” and was proud of what his heir has been achieving. In that sense, we tell you who he is Gian Piero Carbajal and what does he do

“I admire him,” said Luigui Carbajal of his descendant before cameras. As he stated, Gian Piero he works hard to further his career. But what are you studying? We tell you.

Who is Gian Piero, son of Luigui Carbajal, and what does he do?

Gian Piero Carbajal He is 21 years old and studies Music Production at the Orson Welles Higher Institute. According to what his father revealed in “Send whoever rules”, she has the desire to continue his artistic training abroad.

“He tells me: ‘Dad, I want to go study in the United States.’ a scholarship,'” said Luigui Carbajal.

Luigui Carbajal with his 21-year-old son Gian Piero. Photo: Luigui Carbajal/Instagram

Carbajal also indicated that his heir is aware of the orchestra’s songs and has even had the opportunity to edit the work of some musicians despite his youth.

“He’s very good (…) There are people who have seen his talent because he has corrected some well-known producers’ songs. So, for a young man to correct a very experienced producer, it says a lot about his talent,” he added.

How old is Luigui Carbajal and how many children does he have?

Luigui Carbajal is 41 years old. The singer was born on December 3, 1981 in the city of Lima. In addition to Gian PieroCarbajal conceived another daughter named daleshkawho is 22 years old and is close to finishing her Psychology degree.

Luigui Carbajal married in May 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Instarándula

As is known, the musician had a relationship with Dorita Orbegoso. Currently, he is married to Diana Garcia. The couple married in May 2023 after several years of being in love.