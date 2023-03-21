Brendan Fraser made a big return to Hollywood with “The Whale”, the film directed by Darren Aronofsky that won him the best actor statuette at the 2023 Oscars. Certainly, the bets were on the beloved artist throughout the awards season and his victory was celebrated almost by the whole world; however, he was not the only one who captured the attention of the media and the public. Specifically, his youngest son, Leland, quickly became a social sensation shortly after he was spotted on the champagne carpet at the ceremony along with his father.

Leland along with Brendan Fraser at the 2023 Oscars. Photo: EW

Who is Leland, the son of Brendan Fraser? Age, Instagram and more

Born on May 2, 2006, leland is the youngest son of brendan fraser with his ex-wife Afton Smith. Although he has not ventured into acting, the 16-year-old teenager is deeply rooted in the world of modeling, in which he has stood out for his outlined face and long reddish hair. In fact, his current look has led to comparisons with his father in his “George of the Jungle” stage.

She combines her work as an advertising figure with another of her great passions: music. Thus, from her Instagram profile, we know that she is a member of the band The Alligators and she has already published some clips in which she is seen singing and playing the guitar.

It is not known if he will follow in the footsteps of his famous dad soon, although it is a possibility: “I would definitely be open to it, but my passions are music and modeling. I think it would be a really fun side project.”he commented in one of his stories on the aforementioned social network.

For now, hundreds of users are already asking for it on the big screen, perhaps for a potential reboot of “Twilight” or a project in which they can explore their artistic skills.

Leland Fraser, currently 16 years old, does not rule out being an actor, but prefers music and acting for now. Photo: @leland_fraser27/Instagram

Where to see “The whale”?

“The whale”, the film that marks the great return of Brendan Fraser and that has given his son Leland a bath of popularity, for now, can only be seen in theaters. It is expected that it will arrive soon on Movistar Plus for Spain and, in Latin America, it will have its premiere on a streaming platform, such as Netflix, HBO Max or Amazon Prime Video; however, they have not given any light on its launch in any online service.