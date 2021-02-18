Alberto Fernandez received this noon to Alexandre Roig, new head of the National Institute of Associativism and Social Economy (Inaes), the entity in charge of managing the resources of cooperatives and mutuals, which has a budget of $ 2,500 million annually. The photo between the two served to confirm what began as an open secret at the beginning of the year, was consolidated over time and was made official last week: the arrival of a leader of the Evita Movement to a strategic body.

Roig , French by birth, came to the country in 2001 to study the phenomenon of crisis that Argentina was going through before the fall of the government of Fernando de la Rúa. Since then it began to work close to the Evita Movement, led by the Secretary of Social Economy Emilio Pérsico and has other relief leaders within the Government, such as Fernando “Chino” Navarro “, Secretary of Parliamentary and Institutional Relations.

The new president of the Inaes board of directors had been working under the orbit of Persian in the Ministry of Social Economy , which depends on the Ministry of Social Development led by Daniel Arroyo. His arrival at Inaes does not imply a change of view in the objectives of the organization, say executive sources, which will depend on the Ministry of Productive Development of Matías Kulfas, after having been in charge of Social Development in the first stage of the Alberto Fernández government.

“It will continue to have a productive imprint”, they maintain from La Rosada on the role of Inaes in the face of what is coming. There are those in the sector who disbelieve this intention and assure that the arrival of Roig and his involvement with social movements will naturally motivate a return to welfare on the part of the organization.

After the death of Mario Cafiero, its previous owner, in September of last year, Inaes was led by a board member, Nahum Mirad. From now on, Roig is in charge, who was dean of the Institute of High Social Studies (Idaes), dependent on the University of San Martín (Unsam).

The Roig designation and the arrival of the Evita Movement to an official structure, from which precisely arise funds that are destined for social organizations, generates unrest in the cooperative sector. Some of those that make up the sector are, for example, Coninagro and Sancor Seguros. It also produces short-circuits with hard Kirchnerism within the ruling party due to the distribution of functions, positions of power, and the management of key boxes.

The Inaes one of its functions, according to the budget, is to promote the “strengthening and promotion of associativism as a vehicle for achieving the common good and sustainable development.” In the forecast of funds for 2021, the agency has resources for $ 2.492 million, which are distributed in four programs: $ 1,903 million for Promotion, Training and Mutual Cooperative Development; $ 375 million for Management and Administration; $ 180 million for the cooperative and mutual Controller function; and $ 34 million for the cooperative and mutual Registry.