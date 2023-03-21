The Dutch Prosecutor’s Office requested this Monday a sentence of three and a half years in prison for the professional soccer player Rai Vloet, who now plays for the Russian club Ural Yekaterinburg, for drunk driving and allegedly causing a car accident on a motorway near Amsterdam that claimed the life of a four-year-old boy.

A court in the city of Haarlem is trying the 27-year-old Dutch footballer for allegedly causing an accident in which a four-year-old boy diedand, by the defendant’s admission in court, he had drunk “two or three glasses of liquor” at a party he was at in Amsterdam before getting into his car and driving down the highway on November 14, 2021.

Vloet was in a vehicle with a friend of hers when it collided with another car around midnight. The prosecution stressed that the “blow must have been enormous” because the other family’s car “stopped more than 200 meters away, and the rear of the vehicle was completely crushed.” Thus it is said that he would have run over the child.

Data from the defendant’s car show that he was traveling at 203 km per hour before the accidenton a motorway where the speed limit is 130 km per hour, although the prosecutor assumed that Vloet was driving at around 193 km per hour, taking into account a margin of error.

‘I have to carry that for the rest of my life’

Vloet, who appeared in court, is not in custody, despite the insistence of the family of the deceased child, since the prosecutor considered that there is no risk of flight and that suspects in similar cases can wait at liberty for a possible appeal.

Vloet was suspended by his then-club Heracles Almelo after the accident, and as “the Netherlands became a bit insufferable” for him, he said, he went to Kazakhstan and now plays soccer in Russia.

“Our life is paralyzed and you continue as if nothing bad had happened. You are going to play soccer in Kazakhstan and Russia,” the victim’s mother reproached him during today’s hearing, according to NOS public television. The soccer player replied : “I only feel pain, a lot of regret. I have to carry that for the rest of my life.”.

