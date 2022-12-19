The world of memes on social media is one of the most interesting aspects of the entire internet. Whether it’s a scene from a movie, the gesture of a celebrity, or even an image that resembles an astronaut from a video game, everything has the potential to become one. Thus, the one of the woman who cries and smiles at the same time is one of the best known.

This image is usually used to denote a situation that is supposed to be sad, but, in reality, you are very happy that it happened. Due to its incredible potential, it went viral and now the majority of Internet users have seen this edited photo. However, very few know who the person behind this meme is. Know, in this note, who it is.

Who is the woman behind the meme?

Joelma is the personality that stars in the famous viral. She is about a Brazilian singer, also known as Joelma Calypso. The interpreter is well recognized in her country. She has amassed more than 22 million albums sold, making her one of the most successful artists in Brazilian music history. Currently, she has more than 4 million followers on instagram.

Joelma, the singer who is the protagonist of the viral meme. Photo: Joelma/Instagram

The origin of the Joelma meme

It was on a television program that the singer was asked to make various gestures and grimaces. This caught the attention of netizens, who created a meme based on her presentation. In a now-deleted tweet from September 24, 2019, the journalist Raphael Cabrera asked who the woman was.

In a very curious way, the Joelma he responded with a “Yo”, followed by a raised hand emoji. Users of social networks went crazy at this replica of her and told her that she was “the queen of Brazil”.

Rafael Cabrera’s question on Twitter. Photo: Rafael Cabrera/Twitter