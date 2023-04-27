Nobody is saved! “The Chinese band” is a late-night television program that has been directed by Aldo Miyashiro for more than a decade. The format tries to summarize the most relevant news of the day, but with a share of humor provided by the hosts and panelists that vary from day to day. a day for the entertainment of its viewers A few months ago, the presenter and producer of the space was supported by the cameras of Magaly Medina with another of the reporters of the same production, Fiorella Retiz.

In the video broadcast by the journalist’s show, there was also the sports commentator Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez. During these days, another of the leaders of america television she was again involved in a similar scandal. On this occasion, the protagonist was the communicator Gabriela Rodríguez, who seems to have been with the singer Alessandro Vernazza, when he was still in a relationship with his wife and mother of his two children. Do you want to know more about him? Next, we will give you all the details.

Who is Alessandro Vernazza?

Alessandro Vernazza is a cumbia singer who was born on January 10, 1989. From a very young age, she realized that she had a talent for singing. Therefore, from a very early age, she began to exploit her artistic abilities in small orchestras. Thus, in 2012, she began to interpret some songs for Tropic Band; in 2015, he was seen in the ranks of heat and cumbiaand in 2016 he was in a more recognized band like Klaro River.

Little by little, he became noticeable and got new opportunities, such as when he entered Band Kalua, in 2017. In 2019, he began his rise to fame, since the musical entrepreneur César Córdova received him in Los Claveles de la Cumbia. On his social networks, he poses with Bryan Arámbulo, who at that time was also part of the same cast. In 2020, he joined the Distinct Group and Total Band; within a few months, she played for They are Elegance. From then on, it is known that he was in the First of Peru until a few days ago.

What did Lizbeth Domínguez accuse her husband of?

On April 21, 2023, the journalist Magaly Medina presented the evidence of Mrs. Lizbeth Dominguez against her still husband Alessandro Vernazza for being unfaithful with the reporter Gabriela Rodríguez from “La banda del Chino”. The documents in question consisted of WhatsApp audios and the calls that the mother of the singer’s children made to the communicator to clarify her sentimental situation.

In this sense, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” assured: “A reporter, who was a partner of the Fiorellas in ‘La banda del Chino’, is accused by the wife of an orchestra singer of destroying her home, interfering and being the other in this singer’s lifeIn addition, according to the version of the artist’s ex-partner, the producer Aldo Miyashiro was very aware of the relationship his partner had and made it clear what the consequences would be if the news became public knowledge.

What decision did the First of Peru’s orchestra make?

Reporter Gabriela Rodríguez has not responded to any calls from the press. Similarly, the singer Alessandro Vernazza he chose to remain silent. However, the orchestra First of Peruto which it belonged until then, would have made a radical decision by withdrawing it from its members, since it does not want to be involved in any scandal.

That was how on April 22, the artist communicated the news, through his social networks. In the publication you can read the words of thanks to the company that welcomed him for a few months: “Today, for obvious reasons, the owners decided to separate me from the group. I wish the best of success to my co-workers and friends. May God always bless you and I hope you continue to bring music to Peru and the world. Blessings“.