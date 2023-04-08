Gabriel Iwasaki He has been in the news since he began his journey in music and not because he is the son of Gonzalo Iwasaki, Willax’s conductor. One of his most celebrated achievements was winning first place in the contest. Film Music Contest 2022, with his symphonic work “The sound of adventura” (The sound of adventure, 2020), a cinematographic and epic production. He was also the first and only finalist Peruvian musician, in 2018 and 2019, of the Antonín Dvořák International Composition Competition, made in the Czech Republic. In 2022, he was invited to participate in the time capsule of the Japanese Peruvian Association. His score No. 1, dedicated to the Bicentennial, will sound again in 100 years.

Who is Gabriel Iwasaki?

Gabriel Fernando Iwasaki Castillo was born on January 28, 1993. He is the son of Gonzalo Iwasaki and Greta Castillo, journalist’s first wife. She has two other siblings: Juan Gonzalo Iwasaki and Claudia Iwasaki.

At 13, he began practicing drums. He later he had to apply himself with the piano to learn about harmony, counterpoint, etc. He came to pass two international exams from the London College of Music. By the time he turned 19, he was already professionally composing music.

Left: Gabriel Iwasaki with his father as a child. Right: With his mother Greta Castillo. Photo: Gabriel Iwasaki/Instagram

However, her mother doubted that it would be a profitable career. For this reason, she entered the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru to study Psychology. But when the PUCP opened its Music School, he did not hesitate to enroll, and he was part of his first class. He graduated in Musical Composition and later completed a master’s degree in Education, with a mention in Computer Science and Educational Technology, from the University of San Martín de Porres. “It is difficult to make a living from music, but there is nothing that with effort you cannot achieve”, He mentioned PuntoEdu.

Gabriel Iwasaki, 30, is also the father of a boy, Samuel, to whom he dedicated the works “From father to son” (“From father to son”, included in “The journey continues”, in 2018), in addition to “Theme for Samuel” (second single from “The sounds of adventure”, from 2020). “He is my greatest and greatest source of inspiration in the world,” she expressed on Instagram.

Currently, Gabriel Iwasaki is a teacher at the Tempo music school and at the PUCP, where he teaches the Music Production course. “I firmly believe that lives can be changed through musical learningThat is why it is an honor for me to be able to participate in the musical training of so many young people who want to learn”, he stated.

Gonzalo Iwasaki’s son also participated, in 2021, in the podcast “Makis and Ravioli”conducted by Gonzalo Sánchez Villanueva (main conductor of the Huacho Symphony Orchestra).

Gabriel Iwasaki is a professor of Music Production at PUCP. Photo: Gabriel Iwasaki /Instagram

Gabriel Iwasaki: from progressive rock to symphonic music

“I started listening to progressive music when I was around 12 years old.my brother showed me an album by Dream Theater (Live at Budokan 2004) and I fell in love with it”, says Gabriel Iwasaki, who is listed as keyboardist for lotus flowerone of the most important progressive metal bands on the local scene.

“I started my solo career at the age of 22 when I launched ‘The journey of life’, my first album where I fused my love for progressive rock and classical music. This record becomes part of a set of records about my “musical journey through life (hence the name of the album)”. In 2018, he premiered “The journey continues” and then, in 2020, he arrived to close the trilogy “The end of the journey”.

In 2021, he released two albums dedicated to the bicentennial of Peru: “14 variations on the peruvian national anthem” and “Symphony No. 1 ‘2021’”. In “14 variations of the national anthem”, Gabriel Iwasaki works with the Belgian musician Ward De Vleeschhouwer —author of the album “Chicha morada”, which includes the “Vals Melgar”, by the Arequipa composer Benigno Ballón Farfán—. While “Sinfonía No. 1 ‘2021’” is a tribute to Peruvian folklore, and captures everything from huaino and marinera to Peruvian music of the 17th century.

The album “14 Variations on the National Anthem of Peru” by Gabriel Iwasalo nominated for best album of 2021. Photo: Gabriel Iwasaki/Instagram

His work has been recognized worldwide, as he himself shared on social networks.“’Scenes from the Andes’ (‘Scenes from the Andes’) is officially my most awarded work to date with accolades from the US, Belarus and Austria. This work has taken Peruvian music to places where I never thought. How proud to be taking our culture to so many places where we are appreciated”said Gabriel Iwasaki.

On the other hand, in June 2022, Gabriel Iwasaki and his father Gonzalo Iwasaki They did a presentation together. “Father and son”, a show in which the figure of Willax sang rock classics, ballads, Latin jazz and trova, accompanied by musicians Nick Tello (drums), Wilmer Pachas (electric guitar), Helen Zamudio (bass) and Jese del Río (sax and flute). ).

Gabriel Iwasaki and his father Gonzalo Iwasaki in “Father And Son.” Photo: Gabriel Iwasaki

Finally, on March 10, 2023, Gabriel Iwasaki released the single “Saint Patrick’s Day”, a theme that combines Irish music with rock, along with his band iter arbore, made up of Walter Gonzáles (bass), Wilmer Pachas (guitar), Sebastián Peredo (drums) and Gustavo Michael (vocals).

