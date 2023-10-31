It’s list time. This time; who is the richest petrolhead in our little country?

Every year around November it is back in stores, the Quote 500. For some it is a blessing to be in it, for others it is a great tragedy. Because you make it very easy for the thieves’ guild to rank the richest Dutch people by wealth. They think so.

We’ll leave it open as to what we think about it. We’re just going to name drop. Because who is the richest petrolhead on the list? And are there any surprises in it? Well, take a look for yourself, we say.

Who is the richest petrolhead in our little country?

Let’s start right away with the richest petrolhead. It may not be a surprise, but just like last year, Wijnand Pon is again the richest. This member of the Volkswagen importer family is worth a whopping sum of 4.1 billion euros and is therefore in 6th place on the list.

That is not only deserved by Volkswagen. Everything called VAG was brought into our country by the Pon family and that yields a lot of money, as it turns out. And they do much more of course. How about the Swapfiets, for example? Also a vehicle (haha, pun intended) of Pon.

The next rich petrolhead is Wim van de Leegte. He can be found in position 18 and has to make do with 2 billion. Fortunately, BMW didn’t drop it, otherwise it might have become canned chicken for Christmas… No, nonsense, nothing but respect for this man and his VDL. He just did it himself.

Let’s look further, which petrolhead can count himself among the richest Dutch people? Well, here you see them.

Place 24 Ben Mandemakers (owner of Mossel) – 1.8 billion

Place 48 Evert Louwman – 1 billion

Place 52 David Hart (historical racers)- 950 million

Place 74 Ilona Zumpolle – van Vliet (car tires) – 700 million

Place 86 Peter van Merksteijn (Racing for Holland legend) – 600 million

Place 102 Erik van Loon (Dakar racer) – 475 million

Place 103 Klaas Meertens – 475 million

Place 114 Rolf Lauret (car import) – 435 million

Place 134 Michel Perridon (Bugatti hoarder) – 385 million

Place 143 Roger Hodenius (teammate Jos Verstappen) – 360 million

Place 156 Ingrid Pon (widow of Ben Pon) – 345 million

Place 163 Arnold de Haan (pumping stations) – 330 million

Place 177 Caspar and Bas van Heertum (Bas Trucks) – 305 million

Place 183 Engel Ames (car companies) – 300 million

Place 196 Frits Kroymans – 285 million

Place 218 Bart Lubbers (Fastned) – 260 million

Place 234 Eric Berkhof (from mussel) – 250 million

Place 277 Leo van Beukering (estate estate, among others) – 220 million

Place 471 Bernhard ten Brinke (dakar racers)- 130 million

Place 483 Michiel Langezaal (Fastned) – 130 million

Place 500 Bernhard van Oranje Nassau – 125 million

We are still missing 1 rich petrolhead. But who?

That’s what they are, the richest Dutch people who have earned their money – more or less – in cars. With Prince Bernhard of course as the best-known example. He has made the most money in real estate, but can certainly call himself a petrolhead.

But we are still missing 1 name. A new name. A very well-known name. And also the youngest member in the Quote 500. Yes, of course we are talking about Max Verstappen. The Monaco-based racing Belgian with a Dutch passport has made his entry into the country’s most reliable rich list.

Max can be found at position 428 with an estimated fortune of 150 million euros. Which is of course not bad for someone of 26, with 5 seasons left in Formula 1. In which he will most certainly double his fortune. And for him too: Nothing but respect. He did that beautifully.

Anyway. Are you aware of this again?

