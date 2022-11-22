Veracruz.- The state of Veracruz is considered the sixth poorest state in Mexico according to data from the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy (Coneval)However, in this entity is the 21 richest businessman in Mexico according to the list “Millionaires 2022“ of the Forbes Magazine.

With a fortune greater than 1,905 million dollars, Roberto Hernández Ramírez is located in the position number 21 from among the richest businessmen in the country.

Businessman who was born in Tuxpan, Veracruz It is only above the brothers José and Francisco José Calderón who are shareholders of Oxxo and Femsa and have a fortune of 1.9 billion dollars.

Roberto Hernández, from Veracruz, considers himself a passive investor. He is known for participating as General Director of Banco Nacional de México from 1997 to 2000 and is currently honorary president of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Citibanamex.

As Forbes Magazine recalls in one of its most recent publications, Roberto Hernández has remained one of the richest men in Mexico, because, although a large part of his fortune is due to the income he obtained from the sale of Banamex and Vitro , for some years his other businesses and participation in Hypera Pharma They have led him to have good numbers.

Veracruz the sixth poorest state in Mexico

According to data from the Office of the Undersecretariat for Planning, Evaluation and Regional Development of the Federal Government its annual report released at the beginning of 2022, in Veracruz to 4 million 747 thousand 645 people in poverty until the last count carried out in 2020.

Of this total, 1.1 million people are in extreme poverty and 3,619,893 in moderate poverty, while the rest of the population that is considered poor are located as; vulnerable due to social deprivation, not poor and vulnerable, vulnerable due to income.

Among the types of deficiencies faced by the poor population in Veracruz is; educational lag, access to health services, quality and spaces in housing, basic housing services and quality and nutritious food.