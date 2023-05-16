Manchester United may be the time when Jim Ratcliffe, the richest man in England, buys a Premier League team. He had also tried with Chelsea last year, entering at the last minute in the negotiations for the sale of the Blues, who then ended up in the consortium of Todd Boehly. It’s different with the Red Devils, now that Mr. Ineos seems to have found a way to convince the Glazers, who would also prefer him to Qatar’s offer.