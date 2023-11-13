The last Sunday, Tim Scott, senator from South Carolina and candidate to star the Republican proposal in the 2024 United States electionsannounced that he is withdrawing his candidacy. According to what he expressed in a surprising way on a television program, he understood that it is not the time to take that step and for now he has not assured his support for whoever finally prevails within the Republican Party.

The news came as a surprise during an interview that Scott gave to Fox News. Without almost anyone from his campaign team and not even his personal circle knowing, The legislator stated that he will not be a candidate for president in 2024 and that his voters told him that it is not the time to run.as stated C.B.S.. The news came two months before the Iowa caucuses and after suspending a series of campaign events in the state due to a flu case.

The 58-year-old man, who had participated in the third Republican debate that was held in Miami, Florida last week, stated that he is not considering running as vice president of a possible ticket if it is proposed to him. Along the same lines, he also did not guarantee support for the candidate who wins the internal election. From this news, the Republican candidate for the 2024 elections will come from Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Who is Tim Scott, the Republican senator who lowered his presidential candidacy

The 58-year-old became the first African-American candidate to win state elections in South Carolina in 2014. After a first term in office, in 2022 he comfortably won re-election. In May of this year, Scott completed the procedures at the Federal Electoral Commission to formally register as a candidate for the presidency in 2024, which was finally concluded this weekend.

With a largely conservative vision, he was in favor of a law that prohibits abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy. Furthermore, in his various presentations he repeatedly stated that he does not consider that the United States currently has racism problems.