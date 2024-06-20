The Regional Electoral Court (TER) of Amapá ordered the annulment of the mandate from congresswoman Silvia Waiãpi (PL). On Wednesday, the panel unanimously rejected the campaign accounts of the parliamentarian, who was accused of illicitly using public funds intended for the 2022 elections.

The Electoral Prosecutor’s Office of Amapá filed a complaint before the Regional Electoral Court of the state in which a former collaborator of the deputy pointed out the misappropriation of public resources.

Silvia Waiapi was accused of using 9,000 reais, part of the money from the electoral fund, to pay for a facial aesthetic treatment.

In a statement released on Wednesday night, Silvia Waiãpi’s office said it had received the news of the dismissal through the press and stated that the accounts had been previously evaluated and approved by the TER-AP. The statement mentions that the congresswoman was not notified of the resolution.

In the lawsuit, Maite Martins Mastop, Silvia’s former campaign coordinator, detailed how funded the candidate’s facial harmonization procedureas reported by Lauro Jardim’s column in October 2022.

According to the Public Ministry, the professional in charge confirmed having performed the treatment on Silvia in Macapá. In a note sent to the column at the time, the deputy’s lawyer declared that “the elements contained in the news are totally unfounded, the result of personal vendettas and partisan intrigues, as well as racial discrimination, given the origin of the declarant.”

On her Instagram profile, Silvia Waiãpi introduces herself as “Mother, Grandmother, Indigenous, Military, Conservative Republican.” She also describes herself as an “Advocate for Women, Children and Families” and an “Ambassador of Peace”, as well as a federal representative.

A follower of Jair Bolsonaro, the PL congresswoman was elected in 2022 under the slogan of defending indigenous peoples. During the campaign, He complained of receiving little attention from the party.

Silvia Waiãpi was the first indigenous woman to join the Brazilian Army in 2011.

Before becoming a federal representative, the Bolsonaro follower was national secretary of Indigenous Health, an area linked to the Ministry of Health.

Subsequently, she held a position in the National Council for the Promotion of Racial Equality (CNPIR), an organization associated with the former Ministry of Women. Family and Human Rights, directed by former minister Damares Alves.

In 2018, she was one of the four women members of Jair Bolsonaro’s transition team. In 2022, she was the federal representative elected with the fewest votes in Brazil, with 5,435 votes, supported by Bolsonaro politicians such as Eduardo Bolsonaro, Damares Alves and Carla Zambelli.

Even before assuming her position in the Chamber, Silvia Waiãpi was included in the list of those investigated for supporting the coup acts of January 8 in Brasilia.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, on social networks, the congresswoman published videos of the destruction of the federal capital and commented on the seizure of power. Researchers began to determine whether the content constituted incitement to crime.

According to the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the deputy began to be investigated for publishing videos of the demonstrations on January 8 with the caption: “People take over the Esplanade of the Ministries this Sunday! Takeover of power by the Brazilian people dissatisfied with the red government”.

In April of last year, Bolsonaro deputy Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP) was reprimanded for a transphobic comment. She declared in the Chamber of Deputies that she was forced to accept “women who are men.”

The comment was made during a session of the Commission on the Amazon and Indigenous and Traditional Peoples. The president of the commission, Célia Xakriabá (PSOL-MG), intervened and recalled that transphobia is a crime.

