Egypt’s Al-Ahly qualified for the quarter-finals by defeating New Zealand’s Auckland City 3-0.

The English referee will be assisted by his compatriots Gary Besiuk and Adam Nan, and on video technology, Frenchman Jerome Brissar will be present and assisted by Italian Massimiliano Irrati.

And he will be present on the “mouse” video technology to calculate the cases of Algerian infiltration, Moqran Jourairi, and he will be assisted by Moroccan Radouane Jed.

Taylor’s career

Taylor managed 22 matches this season between the English Premier League, the Champions League and the European Nations League, most notably the match between Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He scored 89 yellow cards and 3 red cards, and scored 6 penalties this season.

Taylor has previously officiated the 2014-15 League Cup Final, the 2015-16 Community Shield and the 2016-17 and 2019-2020 FA Cups.

He managed the 2020-2021 European Super Cup which saw Bayern Munich win over Sevilla.

The 44-year-old referee managed the 2020-2021 European Nations League final, which saw France defeat Spain.

Match date