In the last few episodes of “At the bottom there is room”the idea was raised that Pepe was the father of ‘Happy’ due to an affair that the eldest of the Gonzales had with felicia, mother of the young man, around the year 2000. This occurred after a party for the supposed end of the world. However, in that chapter, she returned from her trip and revealed that Javier is not Pepe’s son and that it was all an illusion.

Who is the father of ‘Happy’?

On her return, Felicia was invited to the Gonzales’ house to tell her that Pepe knows the whole truth about ‘Happy’s’ father and that every day that she was away on her trip, he was together with the young man trying to integrate him into your family. However, Felicia revealed that he is not Javier’s father, which left everyone in the house speechless.

When he found out that 'Happy' was not his son, Pepe was shocked and refused to believe it, so much so that he asked for a DNA test. Photo: America TV

Felicia said that the father of “Happy” is another person and, although she did not reveal his name, she stated that it was someone with whom she had a relationship, but that they separated, which is why she went to the beach for the end of the world, where he met Pepe. However, she later resumed their courtship and, upon learning that she was going to have an heir, she decided to leave them.

Why did Pepe think he was the father of ‘Happy’?

Pepe began to suspect that Javier was his son after seeing Felicia, his mother, with whom he had an affair in 2000. Making calculations, he came up with the idea that ‘Happy’ was his heir and that they did not want to tell him .

For this reason, he began to spend more time with him and integrate him more into his family, with the aim of making him feel like one more Gonzales and thus be able to make up for lost time.