Police arrested on Monday afternoon, the 29th, the driver of the Porsche that hit and killed motorcyclist Pedro Kaique Ventura Figueiredo, 21, on Avenida Interlagos, in the southern part of São Paulo, during the early hours of the morning. The driver of the luxury vehicle was identified as businessman Igor Ferreira Sauceda, 27, who was with his girlfriend at the time of the collision.

Igor was indicted for the crime of intentional homicide. Arrested in flagrante delicto, he will spend the night in the traffic crimes prison at the 91st Police Precinct and will participate in a custody hearing on Tuesday, the 30th. Carlos Bobadilha, Igor’s lawyer, said that the defense does not agree with the classification of intentional homicide and described the case as “fatality.”

“Igor was returning from work with his girlfriend. Igor had not consumed any alcohol or drugs, and unfortunately this fatality occurred,” said the lawyer. The defense did not wish to comment on the details of the incident.

According to the police report, Sauceda told the police that Figueiredo rode past the Porsche (yellow Cayman, 2018 model) on a motorcycle (a CG 125) and kicked the vehicle’s left rearview mirror. The businessman claims he tried to follow the motorcyclist on the avenue when Figueiredo changed lanes abruptly and was hit by the car.

Sauceda told the police that he tried to swerve, but the motorcycle and his car crashed into a pole and trees near the road. The businessman says, according to the report, he does not know why Figueiredo hit the rearview mirror.

Marielle, according to the police, corroborated the version given by her boyfriend. The couple claims to have received help from locals to get out of the Porsche and the police say they have not identified any witnesses to describe the chase.

At a press conference, police chief Edilson Correia de Lima stated, however, that there was a change in the version presented by the suspect early this morning and early this afternoon. And none of them “match the security camera images”.

A security camera recorded the chase that ended with the motorcyclist’s death. The images show the moments before the crash, when the Porsche driver was chasing the young man along Avenida Interlagos. The motorcycle is seen closely followed by the other vehicle, both at high speed. The collision happened shortly after, at the time of the recording.

Igor reportedly said he was traveling at a speed of between 60km/h and 70km/h, slightly above the speed limit on Avenida Interlagos. The images, however, show the Porsche at high speed.

The police are still waiting for the car to be examined and for more images to be collected, as well as for possible witnesses to appear – a truck driver is said to have seen and filmed the accident – ​​to conclude the investigation.

There is still no confirmation that Pedro Kaique actually kicked the Porsche’s rearview mirror, as the suspect claimed. The police chief says, however, that other possible motives for the crime have been ruled out. The police believe that the two men did not know each other.

“All hypotheses will not be ruled out. They will all be analyzed,” said delegate Edilson Correia de Lima.

Roberto Guastelli, the lawyer representing the victim’s family, says there was a chase of about three kilometers. The driver took a breathalyzer test and was not found to be drunk.

“When we arrived at the scene, he (the Porsche driver) was mocking us. He (the Porsche driver) didn’t even offer assistance,” said Jenifer Ventura Figueiredo, the victim’s sister, a 23-year-old shopping assistant. “He was a boy full of dreams,” lamented his father, Alex Lúcio Figueiredo, 45. (Renata Okumura contributed)