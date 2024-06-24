Yeshimon Axel Wahnishthe personal rabbi of the Argentine president, Javier Milei, took office this Monday as Argentina’s new ambassador to Israel, the first time that a rabbi holds the position of ambassador to the Hebrew country.

In a message on your X account, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz celebrated Wahnish’s inauguration, while wishing for the prompt transfer of the Argentine embassy (which is currently located in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv) to Jerusalem.

“Thanks to the friendship and support of President Milei, the relationship between Argentina and Israel will be closer and strengthened to new heights and I am sure that we will soon see the new Argentine embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel,” he wrote Minister Katz.

Milei himself has indicated that he intends to move the legation to the city that Israel considers its “indivisible” capital, but that the international community recognizes as occupied territory after the capture of East Jerusalem in 1967, called to be the capital of a future Palestinian State.

The Argentine president was in Israel at the beginning of February and confirmed his intention to appoint his personal rabbi as ambassador (the position has been vacant since 2022) and move the diplomatic office to Jerusalem.

Milei was received at the airport by Minister Katz (something unusual) and his first stop was the Wailing Wall, the holiest place in Judaism, where he cried while praying with Wahnish, who accompanied him.

Milei – who is not Jewish but has recently embraced Judaism – also visited Kibbutz Nir Oz in February, located a few kilometers from the border with the Gaza Strip and the target of the Hamas attacks in October, where a large number of people lived. community of Argentine-Israelis.

When Israel unilaterally annexed the eastern half of Jerusalem (occupied since 1967) in 1980, the international community moved its embassies to Tel Aviv in protest.since the eastern part was destined to be the capital of the Palestinian State.

However, since former US President Donald Trump moved the US legation to Jerusalem in 2019, countries such as Honduras, Guatemala and Kosovo have followed the same steps and others, such as Hungary or Argentina, have expressed their intention to do so.

The Argentine president, Javier Milei. Photo:AFP

Who is Shimon Axel Wahnish?

According to a profile that the Argentine newspaper La Nación made of Shimon Axel Wahnish, Milei referred to the rabbi as his “spiritual guide” in an interview in The Times of Israel.

Shimon Axel Wahnish. Photo:Israeli Foreign Minister via X/EFE

In fact, it is known that Shimon was with Milei during the results of the second round in Argentina at the Hotel Libertador, where the now president’s entourage waited for the vote.

“It gives me a lot of spiritual peace at a time when I receive countless attacks from the political caste,” he expressed, months ago, in dialogue with Radio Jai. He is a person that I love very much, whom I consult regularly. They are discussions that can suddenly take two or three hours and that for me are very gratifying, and help me grow a lot and understand situations in a much deeper way,” Milei said, according to statements collected by that Argentine media.

According to press reports, Milei has been approaching Judaism for at least a decade and, according to what they say, thanks to Shimon, the president has closely studied the Torah. Even on several trips he has made abroad he has

“With the help of Rabbi Wahnish, Milei began to delve into Torah study. His new knowledge was immediately seen in the public sphere. In several interviews he was heard uttering phrases alluding to different canonical scriptures of Judaism,” adds La Nación.