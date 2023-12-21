Prague, shooting at a university. Here's who the killer is, student David Kozak

The perpetrator of the shooting was called David Kozak and was 24 years old today in Faculty Of University Letters Carolina of Praguein which they remained killed 15 people and injured at least 24 others.



READ ALSO: Prague, shooting in a university: dead and injured. The killer committed suicide – VIDEO

This is what the Czech police announced, underlining that the attacker, who was killed, was a former student of the attacked faculty. He graduated in European historical studies and then obtained a master's degree in history, focusing on the history of Poland.

David Kozak



The news circulated among students of the Faculty of Philosophy on social networks that today the murderer had killed his father. Monika Nováková, spokeswoman for the Central Bohemian Rescue Service, has confirmed that around 1pm rescuers intervened in Hostoun near Kladno for a dead man and the coroner was called to the scene, the Czech newspaper always underlines. Local media also highlight that on a Telegram channel created a few days before tonight's shooting, the attacker from the University of Prague explained that he was fed up with life, that everyone hated him and that he hated everyone.

“Everyone hated me, hates me and will continue to hate me,” Kozak wrote on Telegram, claiming that the feeling was “mutual”. “It's a shitty day, it's a shitty life”, it is one of the last messages, written on December 12th. And again on December 13th: “I drink tea and I would like to shoot myself.”

The 24-year-old clearly would indicated that he wanted to carry out a mass shooting inspired by Alina Afanaskinaa 14-year-old girl who killed a person at a school in Russia on December 7, 2023. “She didn't kill enough people, I will try to fix it,” Kozak reportedly wrote.

Subscribe to the newsletter

