Sunday, August 27, 2023
Who is the only Trump ally in Georgia still in prison?

August 27, 2023
Who is the only Trump ally in Georgia still in prison?

Trump and his allies

Trump allies also turned themselves in to justice.

Photo:

Fulton Police Bureau

Trump’s allies also turned themselves in to justice.

Floyd assures that he does not have the money to cancel the bail agreed with the Prosecutor’s Office.

Harrison Floyd is the only one of the 18 allies of former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) defendants in Georgia who remain in prison for not having paid a bond for their release.

Floyd, leader of the Black Voices for Trump organization, turned himself in Thursday morning at the Fulton County jail, where he is accused of having participated in a mafia plot to reverse Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Throughout the week, Trump and his accused allies have turned themselves in to the same jail, having previously agreed with the prosecution on a bail to be released immediately, which in the case of the former president was $200,000.

During a hearing on Friday with supervisory judge Emily Richardson, Floyd explained that he has not been able to hire a lawyer to negotiate bail because it is too expensive, between $40,000 and $100,000.

Trump ally Floyd
Photo:

Fulton Police Bureau

“I can’t put my family in debt like this,” he said. The magistrate decided that Floyd remains in prison for the moment, alleging a potential flight risk, although his future will remain in the hands of the judge assigned to the case, Scott McAfee.

In his decision, Richardson also took into account that Floyd assaulted an FBI agent when he served him a subpoena at his home in Maryland.

Floyd unsuccessfully argued before the judge that there is no flight risk in his case and stressed the fact that he even turned himself in at jail on Thursday before Trump himself did.

EFE

