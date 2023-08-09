‘Barbie’ It is one of the films that has given a lot to talk about before and after its premiere. It was one of the most anticipated movies of the year, it smashed at the box office as planned, but it will surely give a lot more to talk about as people continue to flock to theaters to see the Mattel doll movie. One of the issues that has emerged as a result of the film is about a scene in which an old woman appears sitting on a bench together with Margot Robbie.

If you look at the movie, you could say that it’s a scene like any other, it’s a filler or it could easily have been omitted, as Warner Bros. thought to do. However, the movie would have been nothing without that part of the movie because it’s a scene that is interpreted in a natural and gentle way, as Greta Gerwig says in an interview for Variety. The director of the film mentioned that she fought with Warner Bros so that they do not remove that scene because if they removed it, it would not be understood.Barbie’since for her that is the heart of the film.

Who is the old lady in ‘Barbie’?

According to what the director of the film Greta Gerwig said, in her interview with Variety, the old woman who appears in the scene when Barbie comes to the real world to look for the cure to repair himself is Ann Roth. While passing through a bus station, the Mattel doll sits down to rest and then continues with her objective. However, on the bench, Ann Roth would be waiting for her bus and tells her: “You are beautiful.” The appearance of the designer was given thanks to the fact that she was in charge of the wardrobe of margot robbie.

Margot Robbie plays ‘Barbie’ in the Margot Robbie movie. Photo: Depor

Who is Ann Roth, the old lady in ‘Barbie’?

Ann Roth is an American designer recognized worldwide by the film industry thanks to her work that she has been doing year after year. Born October 30, 1931, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was also a staff member in Broadway plays. On the other hand, it is the first time that the designer appears in a film.

