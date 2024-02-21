You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luz Cristina López
Presidency / Colombian Paralympic Committee
Luz Cristina López
In her long career, she stands out as operational director of the Youth Parapan American Games.
The presidency of the Republic This Wednesday, she announced the resume of the new Minister of Sports, Luz Cristina Lópezwho comes to the portfolio after the resignation letter of the already former minister Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez.
Lopez He has different studies in sports, administration, law and has 22 years of experience. “Professional in the sectors of education, sports, administration and law. She has 22 years of experience as a teacher in higher education at the undergraduate and graduate levels. With 10 years of experience in Paralympic and Olympic associated sport. With capacity and ability to manage and direct sporting and academic projects and events. High communication skills. With the capacity for teamwork and adaptation to new contexts and a deep interest in continuous learning.”
Luz Cristina López She is an administrator in sports companies and a lawyer. Her resume also highlights a bachelor's degree in physical education, a master's degree in active pedagogies and human development.
On the other hand, she worked as coordinator of the Colombian Olympic Academy in the Seine, the office that studies the country's Olympic issues and was operational director of the Youth Parapan American Games, in Bogotá 2023, and general manager of the Colombian Paralympic Committee.
SPORTS
