Sultan Al Neyadi is the first Arab astronaut to go to the State Space Station, on a six-month long mission, and he is the second Emirati astronaut within the “UAE Astronaut Program”.

Sultan Saif Muftah Hamad Al Neyadi was born in 1981 in the Umm Ghafa area of ​​Al Ain, where he received his primary and secondary education, while he distinguished himself in his education and excelled among his colleagues to join the UAE Armed Forces, which sent him to study communications engineering.

He completed the General Education Program in Information Technology in Britain in 2001, and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from the British University of Brighton, and has 10 years of experience in the field of network security engineering, and obtained a Master’s in Information and Network Security, and a Ph.D. in Information Technology from Griffith University, Australia.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

