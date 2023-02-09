A few minutes ago the team tigers made official the dismissal of the Argentine coach Diego Cocawho will be assuming the position as technical director of the Mexican team.
It was through their social networks that the feline group issued a statement announcing the employment relationship with the helmsman, and they welcomed the former soccer player Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruizwho will remain as coach.
“We inform that we have decided to terminate the employment relationship with Diego Cocca as Technical Director of Club Tigres, after learning of his decision to accept the position of coach of the National Team.”can be read in the statement.
“The institution will always come first and that is why today we will continue our project with the great squad that we have put together and with the best fans in Mexico, for which we welcome Marco Antonio ‘Chima’ Ruiz as coach, whom we We appreciate your commitment to this new assignment.”they added.
Likewise, it was reported that the former players will be in the ‘Chima’ Ruíz work team Hugo Ayala, Anselmo Vendrechovsky and Mark Ayalaas well as the adviser Juan Carlos Ortega.
On the other hand, a few hours have passed and talk is already beginning about possible substitutes for Cocca. According to information from the journalist willie gonzalezThe candidates for the position are Julen Lopetegui and Nuno Espirito Santo.
If things don’t go well with ‘Chima’, Lopetegui and Nuno Espirito Santo are the viable options. The former is managing Wolverhampton, while the latter is in charge of Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia.
