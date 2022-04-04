With the appointment of Thomas Schäfer as chairman of the brand’s board of directors Volkswagen starting from 1 July 2022, the domain of executive appointments brought Klaus Zellmer to the wheel of Skoda. The executive is currently a member of the Volkswagen brand board of directors, and is responsible for sales, marketing and after-sales service.

Klaus Zellmer will be appointed as a new member of the Skoda Board of Directors on July 1, 2022, to be subsequently elected by the Board of Directors as the new chairman, as required by Czech law. The future CEO of the popular Eastern European brand, a graduate in business administration, began his professional career in 1997 as an assistant to a board member of Porsche AG.

Much of his career has remained in the Porsche world. In 1999 he moved to Porsche France to work in the development of the sales network, subsequently taking on the role of Area Manager for North America. In 2000, as project manager, she curated it development of the sales and marketing areas relating to the new Porsche plant in Leipzig. After managing the customer center at the Porsche plant, Zellmer became Head of Marketing at Porsche Germany in 2007. He subsequently rose to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2010. In 2015, Zellmer finally joined Porsche Cars North America at Atlanta, United States, as President and CEO. The current position on the board of the Volkswagen brand was finalized on 15 September 2020. According to Volkswagen, the executive has played a key role in improving the Wolfsburg carmaker in terms of organization, digitization and sustainability.

Murat Aksel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Skoda Auto, said: “Thomas Schäfer guided the company safely through two extremely difficult years and at the same time formulated a clear plan for the future. Today Skoda is more electric, digital and international than ever. Thomas Schäfer laid the foundation for a promising future for the brand by successfully launching the electric ENYAQ iV and successfully implementing the INDIA 2.0 project. For this I thank him on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board. At the same time, I am delighted that we have been able to hire one of our most high profile managers. Klaus Zellmer has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. During this time, he not only distinguished himself as one of the leading automotive experts, but he also demonstrated great strategic and entrepreneurial foresight.“.