Something that has already become quite clear is the fact that Jim Ryan has confirmed that he will be leaving his position as CEO of PlayStationwhich he has occupied since 2019, but which has been in sony for a few decades now. With this, the person who will be his successor has been confirmed, or at least it is the person who will be there provisionally until the arrival of someone who can fill that position.

In the next year, Ryan will give power to the president and director of operations of Sony Group Corporation, Hiroki Totoki, who, as already said, will be a provisional position while someone is sought to fully fulfill the functions of the CEO. That means it will be something similar to what happened with Nintendo after the departure of Satoru Iwatathey will have a provisional leader until someone new takes the place.

To establish which position is Totokihe is the company’s second highest-ranked executive, after the president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. That is, speaking of sony in general, not placing emphasis as such on the subsidiary of PlayStation. So, Totoki could be considered a position slightly higher than that of Ryanas he oversaw things at a business level that doesn’t just cover games.

That could be the same reason why he is only going to keep the job temporarily, since the position he currently has has many more responsibilities, and therefore, the pay is higher than that of the PlayStation CEO. It is worth mentioning that Totoki He has been in sony from 1987rising little by little to the position he currently has.

Let us remember that Ryan will be present on PlayStation until the March 31, 2024.

Via: push square

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to see who the true successor will be, but I don’t think it will happen soon, at least not in 2024. Well, let’s remember that the recruitment process for the new leader can take several months.