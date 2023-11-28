Brazilian football is going through a very strange moment since, on the part of the Brazilian National Team, it is going through one of the worst crises in recent years (several painful defeats such as the fall in the final of the Copa América 2021, the elimination of Qatar 2022 due to penalties, among many others) but on the other side, very talented kids are appearing who are establishing themselves as starters in their clubs at a very young age and some even come to stand out in a very good way, as is the case of Endrick. One of those who is following this path is Gabriel Moscardo.
The young man born on September 28, 2005 made his professional debut during 2023 with Corinthians, the club where he played in the youth team, and has already established himself as a starter within Timão. He plays as a midfielder, mainly as a pivot, but also usually positions himself further forward on the pitch, becoming an offensive midfielder. He is still looking for his ideal position on the field and this is logical since he is only 18 years old.
He is recognized as one of the best talents to follow in all of Brazilian football since, despite his age, he was called to participate in the last round of friendlies of the Under 23 National Team with the aim of preparing for the pre-Olympic tournament that will be held. in January.
His name appears on the scene since, due to his very good performance as a footballer, the main European clubs are interested in acquiring his services but there are two that have already asked about the different conditions: PSG and Chelsea.
Mainly, the Parisian team, led by Luis Campos who is the club’s sports director, is following him closely, as in turn, it is the one that has made the most progress on this path and they are very close to opening negotiations to sign him in the next transfer market. It is estimated that Corinthians will ask for a figure close to €20/25 million for his signing but this is a figure that both the team from the capital of France and the Blues have no problem paying.
