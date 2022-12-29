POLITICAL ELECTORAL SURVEYS TODAY 29 DECEMBER 2022

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella is the politician most appreciated by Italians: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Euromedia Research.

According to the survey, in fact, the Head of State enjoys the appreciation of 58.2% of Italians. Good result also for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who closes 2022 with 39.9 percent of the votes. A percentage more or less identical to that relating to the approval also enjoyed by the executive, who obtains 39.2% of the preferences.

Furthermore, according to the institute’s survey directed by Alessandra Ghisleri, the most popular minister in the Meloni government is Defense Guido Crosetto with 43.6% of the votes, followed by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio with 42.5%.

On the lowest step of the podium is Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who obtains 40.1% of the votes, while Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister and head of the Infrastructure Department, is in sixth position with 31.8% one hundred, preceded by Antonio Tajani and Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, respectively Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Reforms.

The ranking is closed by the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara with 17.8% of approval, the Minister of the Family Eugenia Roccella with 17.7% of the votes and the Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin who obtains 17.3% .

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.