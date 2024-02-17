Just vote!Kees van der Spek who 'gives a helping hand' to the dropouts, a tarot card that seems to refer to Anna Gimbrère and a suspiciously passive Rian Gerritsen. But who is the Mole now? With six candidates still in the game, it is time to take stock. The most spicy theories in a row.

And vote for your main suspects yourself with our Mole Finder.