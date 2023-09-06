Who is the model related to James and protagonist of the scandal with Neymar?

James Rodríguez continues to be in the news both on and off the pitch, after being linked to a stunning Brazilian model in recent days.

The man from Cucuta, who is concentrated with the team of the Colombian National Team, was the protagonist on social networks after leaked a chat with the Brazilian ‘influencer’ Fernanda Campos.

James decided to “jump into the ring” and flirt with the Brazilian model by responding to one of her posts on Instagram. “I don’t know. And where do you live? São Paulo?”was the left-handed message that aroused the interest of his followers.

James Rodríguez and in the message.

However, the strategy would not have worked for the coffee grower, who did not get a response from the model that has become a sensation in recent hours.

Who is Fernanda Campos?



The Brazilian works as a model and ‘influencer’ of fashion and makeup in her country, in her social networks she has more than 700 thousand followers, where figures such as athletes, artists and actors stand out.

The 23-year-old woman had already been in the news a few months ago when was the protagonist of an alleged romance with the star of the Brazilian team, Neymar Jr.

In fact, some conversations between ‘Ney’ and Campos were leaked on social networks, where the alleged infidelity of the player in February of this year would have been revealed.

